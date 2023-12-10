Fenerbahce Beat Besiktas 3-1 In Trendyol Super Lig Derby

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fenerbahce beat Besiktas 3-1 in a Trendyol Super Lig week 15
derby on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing
Azertag.
Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko's touch assist to Dusan Tadic's in
the mouth of the goal brought the lead to the Yellow Canaries in
the 10th minute at Tupras Stadium.
English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain equalized on a
penalty kick in the 24th minute.
Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic brought the lead again to
Fenerbahce with a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.
Besiktas defender Tayfur Bingol was sent off with a red card but
that was changed to a yellow after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR)
re-evaluation, in the 75th minute.
Fenerbahce were awarded another penalty with a VAR decision but
Besiktas goalie saved Tadic's spot kick in the 92nd minute.
Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski's left-footed screamer
made it 3-1 for the visitors in the 96th minute.
Fenerbahce took the top spot in the league standings with 40
points, while Galatasaray are just behind with a goal difference.
Besiktas is in the fourth spot with 26 points.
MENAFN10122023000195011045ID1107566390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.