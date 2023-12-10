Fenerbahce Beat Besiktas 3-1 In Trendyol Super Lig Derby

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fenerbahce beat Besiktas 3-1 in a Trendyol Super Lig week 15 derby on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko's touch assist to Dusan Tadic's in the mouth of the goal brought the lead to the Yellow Canaries in the 10th minute at Tupras Stadium.

English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain equalized on a penalty kick in the 24th minute.

Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic brought the lead again to Fenerbahce with a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.

Besiktas defender Tayfur Bingol was sent off with a red card but that was changed to a yellow after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) re-evaluation, in the 75th minute.

Fenerbahce were awarded another penalty with a VAR decision but Besiktas goalie saved Tadic's spot kick in the 92nd minute.

Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski's left-footed screamer made it 3-1 for the visitors in the 96th minute.

Fenerbahce took the top spot in the league standings with 40 points, while Galatasaray are just behind with a goal difference. Besiktas is in the fourth spot with 26 points.