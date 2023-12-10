Turkish Archaeologists Discover More Heads Of Ancient Greek Deities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish archaeologists have discovered more heads of ancient
Greek deities during excavations in Türkiye's western Kutahya
province, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
The statue head of Aphrodite, known as the goddess of love and
beauty in Greek mythology, and the statue head of Dionysus, the
deity of wine, were discovered during excavation work in an ancient
city in central Türkiye.
Modern Türkiye is the site of many ancient Greek and Roman-era
settlements.
With a history dating back 5,000 years, Aizanoi, situated 50
kilometers (31 miles) from the Kutahya city center, was included in
the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012.
Archaeological excavations are currently underway in Aizanoi,
which is located in the Cavdarhisar district of Kutahya province
and is home to Anatolia's best-preserved Temple of Zeus.
Archaeology professor and excavation team leader Gokhan Coskun
told Anadolu that numerous statue pieces were discovered during the
excavation.
"The most exciting development for us this season is uncovering
new heads of the goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite, and the
deity of wine Dionysus," Coskun said.
"In the excavation works we have conducted in the region so far,
we have unearthed more than 100 statue pieces. Some of the heads
found are from statues that are 2-3 meters long," he noted.
"These statue heads, which we first discovered three years ago,
are in very well-preserved condition. During our excavations, so
far we have discovered two Aphrodite and three Dionysus statue
heads," Coskun said.
The excavation season, which began in the ancient city last
April, will be completed by the end of this month, Coskun
added.
