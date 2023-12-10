Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector Launch Ceremony Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceremony was held in Niš, Serbia to launch the Serbia-Bulgaria
Gas Interconnector, which will provide access to Azerbaijani
natural gas, Azernews reports.
The project of building the gas interconnector Niš– Dimitrovgrad
– Bulgaria is financed partly through EU grants, in the amount of
49.6 million euros, as well as 25 million euros of a favourable
loan from the European Investment Bank that Serbia will pay for the
part of the gas pipeline passing through Serbia. The Republic of
Serbia has allocated 15 million euros and 7.5 million euros for
preparatory work and the design.
Gas supply is important for citizens and economy. Gas secures
partly the heating for homes as well as functioning of numerous
industries. Currently, gas is responsible for 13 percent of
Serbia's primary energy consumption and Serbia can receive it only
from two entry points – through the Balkan Stream pipeline and from
Hungary. The gas interconnector, connecting gas networks of Serbia
and Bulgaria, will boost the diversification of energy sources in
Serbia and the Western Balkan region, allowing Serbia more secure
and stable supply from different gas network systems, notably from
Azerbaijan and to the future LNG Alexandroupoli terminal in Greece
that can receive gas from all over the world.
The new gas interconnector will connect the existing Serbian
network in Niš with the Bulgarian network in the capital Sofia,
stretching for 109 km on the Serbian side. With the pipe diameter
of 700 mm and maximum pressure of 55 bar, its capacity will allow
for the transfer of 1.8 billion cubic metres of natural gas
annually, equivalent to 60 percent of Serbia's total annual
consumption.
Besides Niš, the pipeline will also include 3 other gas metering
and regulation stations in Bela Palanka, Pirot and Dimitrovgrad,
allowing thus for these three cities and regions of Serbia – their
citizens, schools, hospitals, businesses, to have access to gas
supply, for heating and industrial production. Construction work
started in January 2022.
