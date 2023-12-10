Zelensky, Macron Discuss Next Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Argentina, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the next French defense package for Ukraine.

Zelensky reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"I informed Emmanuel on frontline developments and thanked him for all the military aid provided by France. We discussed our priority needs and the next French defense package, which will significantly strengthen Ukraine's firepower. I thanked him for preparing for the reception of Ukrainian pilots for the second stage of the F-16 training program. I spoke about the functioning of the 'grain corridor' through which, despite all efforts by Russia, 7.5 million tonnes of cargo have already been transported," he wrote.

Zelensky noted that he had also emphasized the importance of opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the European Council summit.

According to him, the European Council's decision will have a significant impact on the motivation of Ukrainian society and the army.

"In this regard, I highly appreciate President Macron's personal efforts to ensure EU unity," Zelensky said.

Zelensky arrived on a visit to Argentina on Sunday, December 10.