Man Wounded In New Russian Attack On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on Sunday, December 10, wounding a man.
Kherson Regional State Administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On the afternoon [of December 10], the enemy struck the city. A residential building was hit. A 37-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and a blast injury. He was hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance," the post reads. Read also:
Russian troops shell Nikopol with heavy artillery overnight
On December 8, Russian forces struck a private enterprise and residential buildings in Kherson.
MENAFN10122023000193011044ID1107566385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.