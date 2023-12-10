Man Wounded In New Russian Attack On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on Sunday, December 10, wounding a man.

Kherson Regional State Administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On the afternoon [of December 10], the enemy struck the city. A residential building was hit. A 37-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and a blast injury. He was hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance," the post reads.

On December 8, Russian forces struck a private enterprise and residential buildings in Kherson.