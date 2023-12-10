Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers shelled the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region, injuring a woman.

Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ivanivka came under enemy fire. A 52-year-old woman was wounded in the village. She was hospitalized. Medics are conducting an additional examination," the post said.

On December 9, the Russian army struck Beryslav with a drone, killing one person and wounding another.