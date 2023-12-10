               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, Civilian Injured


12/10/2023 10:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers shelled the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region, injuring a woman.

Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ivanivka came under enemy fire. A 52-year-old woman was wounded in the village. She was hospitalized. Medics are conducting an additional examination," the post said.

Read also: Man wounded in new Russian attack on Kherson

On December 9, the Russian army struck Beryslav with a drone, killing one person and wounding another.

MENAFN10122023000193011044ID1107566384

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search