Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers shelled the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region, injuring a woman.
Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Ivanivka came under enemy fire. A 52-year-old woman was wounded in the village. She was hospitalized. Medics are conducting an additional examination," the post said.
On December 9, the Russian army struck Beryslav with a drone, killing one person and wounding another.
