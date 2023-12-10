Prime Minister Meets UNRWA Commissioner-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) HE Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023 running currently.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.

His Excellency congratulated the UNRWA Commissioner-General on the Agency's winning of the Doha Forum Award.

For his part, the UNRWA Commissioner-General expressed the Agency's appreciation to the State of Qatar for its generous and continuous support to UNRWA programs, which helps meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian brethren.



