Prime Minister Meets UNRWA Commissioner-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) HE Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023 running currently.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.
His Excellency congratulated the UNRWA Commissioner-General on the Agency's winning of the Doha Forum Award.
For his part, the UNRWA Commissioner-General expressed the Agency's appreciation to the State of Qatar for its generous and continuous support to UNRWA programs, which helps meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian brethren.
Read Also
Prime Minister meets officials on sidelines of Doha Forum Prime Minister meets Jordanian Prime Minister Prime Minister meets Palestinian counterpart Prime Minister meets UN officials
MENAFN10122023000063011010ID1107566377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.