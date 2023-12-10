Jordan's New Ambassador To Indonesia Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.10 (Petra) -Jordan's new ambassador to Indonesia, Sidqi Omoush, on Sunday presented his credentials to Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, as the Kingdom's accredited and resident envoy, during a ceremony at the Merdeka Presidential Palace in the capital, Jakarta.Omoush conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's greetings to President Widodo, wishing Indonesian people further progress and development.Meanwhile, President Widodo asked Omoush to convey his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II, lauding His Majesty's wise policies and the two countries' distinguished relations.Widodo also expressed the Indonesian government's interest in strengthening and developing bilateral relations, wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Director-General for Protocol & Consular Affairs/Chief of State Protocol, Andy Rachmianto, attended the ceremony .