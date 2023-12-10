               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Warplanes Kill 9 Palestinians In Northern Gaza


12/10/2023 9:22:16 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, December 10 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Sunday killed at least nine Palestinians and injured many more in a heavy bombardment that targeted houses in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

MENAFN10122023000117011021ID1107566343

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search