Israeli Warplanes Kill 9 Palestinians In Northern Gaza

Gaza, December 10 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Sunday killed at least nine Palestinians and injured many more in a heavy bombardment that targeted houses in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

