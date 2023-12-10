Ajloun Cable Car To Receive Visitors Monday-JFDZ

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -Ajloun cable car project will resume offering services to visitors on Monday, December 11, Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) announced.In a statement on Sunday, JFDZ said the timetable to enjoy the cable car system will remain unchanged from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, except during exceptional weather conditions that trigger its service suspension.

