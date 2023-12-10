Jordan, Kuwait Explore Opportunities For Enhanced Military Collaboration

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Major General Yousef Huneiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Kuwaiti Ambassador Hamad Rashid Al Marri on Sunday.The discussions between Huneiti and Al Marri focused on enhancing joint bilateral cooperation and exploring avenues to strengthen and advance military relations between the two countries.

