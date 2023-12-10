Amman Stock Exchange Ends Session Up, Transactions Reach JD3 Million

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Sunday's trading session with a 0.15 percent increase, reaching 2,385 points.During the session, a total of 3.6 million shares were exchanged through 1,875 transactions, accumulating a trading value of JD3 million.The closing values of shares from 26 companies experienced an ascent, while 21 witnessed a decline. The share prices of 38 companies remained stable.

