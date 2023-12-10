President Ilham Aliyev, President Of Serbia Hold Expanded Meeting

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) NIŠ, SERBIA, December 10. On December 10, in the Serbian city of Nis, there held meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic in an expanded format during a joint lunch, Trend reports.

