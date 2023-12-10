Russia Pulling Up Reserves, Strengthening Fortifications In Ukraine's South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine, the Russian invasion forces are strengthening fortifications and pulling up manpower reserves, while Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding their defenses.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"In the zone of responsibility of South Defense Forces, the enemy continues to fortify their positions and drawing up reserves. They monitor the actions of our Defense Forces on the right bank of the Dnipro and maintain pressure by firing artillery and actively launching drones. At the same time, no signs of the formation of any offensive grouping have been detected. Our Defense Forces will continue are holding their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy," the statement says.

It is also noted that there are three Russian warships currently on combat duty – two in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov. Missile carriers have been brought to their bases.

During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched an air strike using a Kh-59 air guided missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. The missile was intercepted but the debris damaged a number of buildings on the premises of an industrial enterprise.

Over the past day, the invaders launched 12 strikes on populated areas. Kherson was hit at least seven times. Veletenske, Tokarivka, and Zymivnyk in Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv and Solonchaky in Mykolaiv region, were also shelled.

As a result, three civilians were injured. Two high-rise apartment blocks, two administrative buildings, about a dozen private households, a restaurant, a garage, and a number of private cars were damaged.

Continuing to terrorize the civilian population of the right bank, the enemy struck three times using FPV drones and dropped eight fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications on the settlements of Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, and Novoberyslav. As a result, a civilian was killed in Beryslav and another person was injured. A private household sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Grouping of Troops, says that Russian invaders have reduced the number of assaults and have again started using aviation for strikes.