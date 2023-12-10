Russians Turning Civilian Clinics In Occupied Areas Into Military Hospitals - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders continue to shut down civilian clinics in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) and turn them into military hospitals.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR ), Ukrinform saw.

"Civilian clinics behind enemy lines in the temporarily occupied territories are turning into military hospitals. Russian doctors recruited to provide services are systematically brought to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For example, a new group of 30 doctors has arrived in the temporarily occupied Mariupol," the report says.

It is noted that the Russian commanders on the ground is served exclusively by medical personnel from among the Russian military or from civilian medical facilities deployed from Russia.

In general, all hospitals on the temporarily occupied areas received an order to prioritize services to the Russian military. Even when providing emergency aid, preference is given to the Russian soldiers and officers.

Because of this, the situation in the temporarily occupied regions is critical against the background of the aggravation of the epidemiological situation and the humanitarian crisis in general. Mortality among the civilian population is increasing significantly.

The resistance movement also emphasizes that it has obtained lists of all medical groups that arrived on the territory of Ukraine from the Russian Federation. Each of the criminals who restricted the right of civilians to medical services will suffer a just punishment.