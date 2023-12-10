Syrskyi Says Russians Conducting Offensive Operations Across Entire Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that the enemy continues conducting offensive operations across the entire front line.

Syrskyi reported this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the operational situation in eastern Ukraine remains difficult, with the enemy continuing offensive actions across the entire front line.

Syrskyi noted that together with the commanders holding the defense on the eastern axis, they analyzed the situation in detail and considered options for further action.

"We jointly adopted the necessary decisions and took measures to ensure the resilience of our defense, the preservation of the lives of our soldiers, and the rational use of ammunition," Syrskyi said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 60 combat engagements were recorded across the front on December 9.