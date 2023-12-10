Ukrainian President Arrives In Argentina

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a visit to Argentina early on Sunday, December 10.

That's according to Argentine news site La Nacion , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of the most important figures who will attend the inauguration of the newly elected President of Argentina, Javier Milei, on Sunday, December 10," the news story said.

A video of the passage of Zelensky's motorcade was also published.

The Ukrainian leader plans to meet with his Argentine counterpart after the swearing-in ceremony at around 16:30 local time.

On his way to Argentina to participate in Milei's inauguration, Zelensky met with Cape Verde's Prime Minister Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva, which became the first meeting in the history of bilateral relations with this country.

Zelensky and Milei earlier had a phone call to discuss possible cooperation between the two countries in investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine.