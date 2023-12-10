Qatari Amir, UN Chief Discuss Gaza Developments In Doha Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held a meeting on Sunday discussing the latest development in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that the two have held this meeting on the sideline of the Doha Forum 2023, touching during the gathering the latest developments in the region and the world.

The statement revealed that Guterres expressed gratitude towards the Amir of Qatar for his country's efforts to release Israeli and Palestinian prisoners. (end)

