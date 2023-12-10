MOI Alerts Motorists Of Foggy Conditions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior issued on Sunday a weather alert informing motorists to exercise caution on the roads as the level of visibility decreased due to foggy conditions in some areas. The Ministry stressed, in a statement, the preparedness of the Emergency Room (112) to promptly address any related concerns.
Sea-goers are also asked to exercise caution and to contact the Coast Guard (1880888) during any emergency. (end) hmd
