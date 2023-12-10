Egyptian Flooding Polling Centers To Cast Their Votes In '24 Pres. Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Islam Abdulfattah

CAIRO, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The 2024 presidential elections started Sunday with Egyptians flooding polling centers across governorates to cast their ballots, and the process will continue for three consecutive days, under full judicial supervision.

The polling centers received a great turnout of voters, especially women and the elderly, to cast to one of the four competing candidates including incumbent President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, leader of Al-Wafd Party Abdel-Sanad Yamama, leader of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party Farid Zahran, and head of the Republican People's Party Hazem Omar.

The polling centers welcomed voters with national songs and flags, amid security measures to maintain order, assist the elderly and people with special needs, and facilitate the electoral process, whether for voters, the media, or civil society organizations. (end)

