HOW QF’S LADIES NIGHTS ARE ADVANCING SOCIAL AND SPORTING EMPOWERMENT

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 10 December 2023: Providing more than a sporting opportunity, Qatar Foundation’s Ladies Nights at returns to Education City ’s Oxygen Park are designed not just as a sporting event, but as a rich social and cultural experience – and they are empowering women and girls from across Qatar.

Having welcomed nearly 8,000 participants during the summer, when four Ladies Nights were held at the Education City Stadium, the initiative has now switched to Education City’s Oxygen Park and continues to give those joining the ladies-only events the chance to enjoy sports in an accessible and comfortable setting that is tailored specifically for them.

The value of these events is illustrated by the reactions of those who participate in them, such as Nour Elhouda Tabet, Outreach Manager for Computer Science in Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, who said: “Ladies Night is an event that is completely aligned with our culture and traditions in Qatar.

“This event for women provides a separate space and a place that allows us to enjoy activities that may not be comfortable in mixed environments.”

Tabet emphasized the positive impact of such events in breaking stereotypes that can limit women’s activities to internal spaces. “The events open the doors for women to participate in outdoor activities and group classes, which contributes to empowering them and enhancing their confidence in their ability to engage in community experiences.” she said.

“In sports, Ladies Night is a powerful platform that influences our attitudes as women and encourages us to go beyond what some may see as traditional roles. This initiative is not only about physical activity but also about relieving stress and promoting participation. Seeing other women participates in classes such as Zumba, Pound, or strength training encourages more women to join."

According to Tabet, Ladies Night provides a feeling of comfort and security for women, “It`s wonderful that we now have a space where we can relax in nature,” she says. “Oxygen Park’s natural views, water fountains, and attractive location help enhance mental health, and having female security personnel enhances our feeling of privacy and security.”

Haya Mansour Al-Naimi, one of the regular participants in Ladies Night, says she looks forward every year to the announcement of the dates for its events. “As a sports lover, Ladies Night has provided me with an opportunity to break my daily routine and explore new experiences,” she said.

Providing a dedicated space for women to enjoy various activities, from sports to just meeting friends, is what attracts Al-Naimi to Ladies Night. “This event aligns with Qatar`s emphasis on sports, especially after hosting the FIFA World Cup, which has enhanced awareness and changed how individuals think about sports,” she explained.

“Participating in Ladies Night has strengthened my self-confidence, especially when facing challenges such as marathons. This feeling extends beyond the event, as I continue engaging in sports throughout the year. Seeing women of different ages and backgrounds coming together in these classes creates a sense of belonging and motivates others to participate, and this enhances their physical and psychological health, which is reflected in the entire community.

“Ladies Night empowers women, and contributes to the development of a strong, active, and supportive community.”

Throughout December, Ladies Night will continue to be held twice a week at Oxygen Park, where a range of sports and wellbeing activities for women and girls are on offer, such as Zumba, kickboxing, HIIT sessions, and an organized 3km run, alongside food options and opportunities for artistic expression. The next Ladies Night will take place on Tuesday, 12 December.





MENAFN10122023004929011400ID1107566163