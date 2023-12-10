Russian War Pilot Killed In Voronezh - Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian city of Voronezh, an air force pilot with a call sign "Bes" (Demon), who taught at the local military academy, was assassinated.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , the adviser to the Mariupol mayor in exile, Ukrinform reports.

"Our correspondents report that in Voronezh, a pilot, known as Bes (Demon), has taken a position in line with his call sign. Our intelligence agencies are the best. It's time for the Mossad to scoot over," Andriushchenko wrote.

He also published a screenshot of a posting on one of the Russian Telegram channels, where it is noted that the reasons behind the pilot's murder are currently unknown, but he was“definitely not shot”.

