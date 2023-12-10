Russian War Pilot Killed In Voronezh - Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian city of Voronezh, an air force pilot with a call sign "Bes" (Demon), who taught at the local military academy, was assassinated.
That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , the adviser to the Mariupol mayor in exile, Ukrinform reports.
"Our correspondents report that in Voronezh, a pilot, known as Bes (Demon), has taken a position in line with his call sign. Our intelligence agencies are the best. It's time for the Mossad to scoot over," Andriushchenko wrote. Read also:
He also published a screenshot of a posting on one of the Russian Telegram channels, where it is noted that the reasons behind the pilot's murder are currently unknown, but he was“definitely not shot”.
As reported, Russian invaders are massively fortifying their defense positions around the captured city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov littoral.
