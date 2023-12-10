Azerbaijan Is A True Friend Of Serbia - Aleksandar Vučić (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10.
Azerbaijan is a true
friend of Serbia, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić told
journalists, Trend reports.
He spoke after the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria
gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.
"Azerbaijan is a true friend of Serbia. We will continue to work
with Azerbaijan," he said.
The President stressed that the new gas interconnector allows
Serbia to access 6-7 LNG terminals, including from the
Alexandropolis terminal in Greece.
"This allows Serbia to further strengthen its energy security in
the future. It will ensure diversification and allow access to
alternative sources. This project is of great importance for such
regions of Serbia as Nis," Vučić added.
A ceremony was held in Niš, Serbia to launch the Serbia-Bulgaria
Gas Interconnector, which will provide access to Azerbaijani
natural gas.
The project of building the gas interconnector Niš– Dimitrovgrad
– Bulgaria is financed partly through EU grants, in the amount of
49.6 million euros, as well as 25 million euros of a favourable
loan from the European Investment Bank that Serbia will pay for the
part of the gas pipeline passing through Serbia. The Republic of
Serbia has allocated 15 million euros and 7.5 million euros for
preparatory work and the design.
Gas supply is important for citizens and economy. Gas secures
partly the heating for homes as well as functioning of numerous
industries. Currently, gas is responsible for 13 percent of
Serbia's primary energy consumption and Serbia can receive it only
from two entry points – through the Balkan Stream pipeline and from
Hungary. The gas interconnector, connecting gas networks of Serbia
and Bulgaria, will boost the diversification of energy sources in
Serbia and the Western Balkan region, allowing Serbia more secure
and stable supply from different gas network systems, notably from
Azerbaijan and to the future LNG Alexandroupoli terminal in Greece
that can receive gas from all over the world.
