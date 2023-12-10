Jordan, Canada Talk Military Affairs

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, received on Sunday a Canadian military delegation headed by the Commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie.Huneiti and Auchterlonie discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination on a number of issues related to the armed forces of the two countries.

