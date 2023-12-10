Petra's Souk Al Dara Initiative Marks Successful First Phase

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 10 (Petra) - The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), successfully concluded the initial phase of the weekly market Souk Al Dara on Petra's tourism street.Fatima Hilalat, the PDTRA's Commissioner for Sustainable Development, highlighted the market's objective in promoting local associations, fostering the development of regional products, and creating marketing opportunities for local goods. The initiative aims to offer visitors a chance to explore and appreciate locally crafted products.Hilalat emphasized the program's role in integrating local communities into the tourism sector, maximizing the benefits of tourism, and extending returns to a broader cross-section of local communities. This aligns with the PDTRA's overarching plans to involve local communities in tourism programs effectively.The second phase, slated for the first half of 2024, will build upon the achievements of the initial phase. Hilalat outlined the preparatory measures, focusing on cultivating and enhancing existing local products, along with providing logistical support to ensure the success of the upcoming phase. The project's continuation involves collaboration with partners at both local and international levels.In a subsequent meeting on Sunday, the PDTRA engaged with JICA representatives to evaluate the outcomes of the first phase. The aim is to ensure that the second phase adheres to the highest standards and maximizes the benefits for local associations participating in the project.