Israel Arrested 3,730 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem Since 7 October


12/10/2023 8:03:53 AM

Ramallah, Dec. 10 (Petra)-Israel arrested a total of about 3, 730 Palestinians after Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," a joint statement by Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and Palestinian Prisoners' Club said on Sunday.
The two organizations added that this toll includes Palestinians arrested from home, or at military checkpoints, or others held as hostages.
Israeli occupation forces continue to carry out massive incursions into several areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem, accompanied by field executions, large arrest and torture campaigns, the statement pointed out.

