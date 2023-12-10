Azerbaijani Embassy Highlights Historic Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) - The Azerbaijani embassy in Amman has affirmed the profound ties between Jordan and Azerbaijan across diverse sectors and the ongoing advancements at all levels.In a press statement on Sunday, commemorating the death anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the third president of Azerbaijan, the embassy highlighted that the strong relations were originally established through the mutual efforts of the late King Hussein bin Talal and Aliyev. The statement referenced a pivotal meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Islamic Summit on December 13, 1994, in Morocco.This encounter laid a robust foundation for collaborative ties, setting the trajectory for future years. It marked the initiation of a new and advanced chapter in the history of Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations, encompassing reciprocal political, economic, and cultural visits and meetings.The embassy provided insights into Aliyev's career, emphasizing his commitment to expanding political, economic, and cultural connections between Azerbaijan and Arab and Islamic nations. Aliyev advocated for unity and a shared stance to safeguard the interests of Muslims globally.Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Aliyev's position was resolute and evident during his meetings with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. The embassy reiterated Azerbaijan's steadfast friendship with Palestine, emphasizing its enduring support for the heroic struggle of the Palestinian people.