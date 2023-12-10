Minister Advocates Joint Efforts To Address Water Scarcity, Climate Impact

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud has urged strengthened global cooperation and coordinated efforts to address the impacts of climate change and expedite solutions to shared water challenges.Speaking on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Abu Al-Saud engaged in dialogue sessions with over 40 water, agriculture, and environment ministers worldwide, along with representatives from international organizations.In a statement on Sunday, the minister highlighted the unprecedented water challenges facing the world, particularly the Arab region, such as water scarcity, climate change, and shifting rainfall patterns leading to population migration.He emphasized that Jordan, grappling with climate change and conflicts while hosting millions of refugees, is actively working to enhance water resource management, implement technological solutions, and promote research and development for food and water security.Addressing the need for solutions to shared water challenges, Abu Al-Saud stressed the importance of strengthening connections between food, agriculture, water systems, and national climate plans.Ministers and international organizations representatives discussed climate challenges, water insecurity, and the necessity of collective action to address climate change effects. The sessions also emphasized the importance of increased funding, support from financial institutions, and expanded private-sector participation.During a dialogue session on Egypt's water adaptation and capacity initiative, Abu Al-Saud shared Jordan's experience in water resource enhancement through rainwater harvesting, well drilling, and infrastructure projects. The session concluded with the appointment of liaison officers for successful projects in participating countries to be presented at next year's Water Conference in Baghdad.As a keynote speaker in the special session on the Climate and Development Report for Countries organized by the World Bank, Abu Al-Saud discussed the decline in per capita water availability, population growth, refugee influx, and securing water for all uses.He highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's call to expedite sustainable water projects and outlined Jordan's efforts, including the implementation of the Disi project and the ongoing National Carrier Project to desalinate Red Sea water.Jordan, he said, is committed to addressing water challenges and enhancing water use efficiency through private sector involvement and awareness programs for children and students, along with campaigns to protect water sources.