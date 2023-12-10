Maaiah Hails Jordan's Stances In Defending Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -Acting Lower House Speaker, Dr. Abdul Rahim Maaiah, said Jordan's positions, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, are "firm and honorable" in defending the brotherly Palestinian people and supporting Gazans, who suffer horrific massacres by heinous Israeli war machine.Maaiah made the remarks during a meeting of Lower House Palestine Committee, headed by MP Firas Ajarmeh, on Sunday with Aoun National Cultural Association, to discuss Jordan's positions in support of the Palestinian cause.According to a House statement, Maaiah called on the international community and forces of alleged democracy and human rights to take immediate action to stop genocide against Gazans.The MP also said United States' use of its veto against a draft UN resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza blatantly contradicts humanitarian principles and international laws and conventions.Additionally, the lawmaker praised the association's efforts in documenting Jordan's role in defending Palestine, stressing House's support for all national projects carried out by "active and pioneering" institutions.