PM Participates In Doha Forum's 21St Edition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh is participating in the 21st edition of the Doha Forum, which kicked off in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Sunday, under the slogan "Together towards building a bright tomorrow."The two-day forum, which was inaugurated by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, brings together leaders, politicians, and decision-makers from various countries of the world to discuss a range of regional and international issues and developments, as well as issues of economic development, environmental sustainability, food security, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical dynamics.On the sidelines of the forum, the Prime Minister will meet with several heads of the participating delegation and will on Monday participate in a special session within the forum's activities, during which he will review the issues and topics on the forum's agenda.The organizers of the forum announced that the working sessions will mainly shed light on developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially what the Gaza Strip has been enduring under the continuous brutal Israeli aggression since October 7th.The Doha Forum includes 18 main discussion sessions and individual dialogue interviews, in addition to 35 side sessions organizing round tables and workshops.The slogan of the current edition of this year's forum reflects Qatar's call for humanity to be united behind one goal, which is to build a future that accommodates all, and in which everyone participates without exclusion under the principles of participatory action, justice, joint action, and openness to others.The 21st edition gains its importance from the importance of the issues raised and the discussion of very important vital issues, including international relations and security, economic policy and development, cybersecurity issues, data privacy, artificial intelligence, and sustainability.The forum's dialogue sessions will examine developments in the situation in the Middle East, especially in the Gaza Strip, the future of the Palestinian cause, developments in Yemen and the Syrian crisis, girls' education in Afghanistan, strategic relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the continent of Asia, the role of international law in resolving regional conflicts, as well as innovative solutions for managing artificial intelligence and emerging cyber technology, issues of economic development in marginalized communities, climate warming and sustainability.