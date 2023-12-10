Abdallat Lauds Jordan's Policy In Strengthening Human Rights Atmosphere

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) - Director of the Human Rights Unit at the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Khalil Abdallat, said Jordan's political will follows humanitarian mindset based on Islamic culture in adopting human rights issues at the local, regional and international levels.On the occasion of Human Rights Day (HRD), which falls Sunday, Abdallat noted Jordan has historically paid attention to humanitarian issues over the years and became a "safe" haven for many individuals, driven by their conviction that the Kingdom is a country of rights, freedoms and humanity.He also stressed keenness achieve Jordan's growth and prosperity and uphold human rights to reach the desired renaissance.The world is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) for its important historical and legal status in the history of human rights and fundamental freedoms, according to Abdallat.Abdallat said the General Assembly adopted UDHR in Paris, on December 10, 1948, which is the common standard for all peoples and nations to protect.He noted celebration of the 75th anniversary 2023 came amid fierce aggression against Gaza, stressing importance of this occasion in highlighting necessity of protecting humans' basic rights and freedoms, regardless of their color, religion, race, or affiliation.