Bugatti sells all 99 units of USD5M Mistral roadster in less than 6 weeks

(MENAFN) In a remarkable feat, French automaker Bugatti has successfully sold all 99 units of its $5 million Mistral roadster within less than six weeks. The Mistral, featuring Bugatti's renowned 16-cylinder engine, attracted attention for its open-top hypercar design. The achievement comes amidst Bugatti's significant transition to an electric future following the takeover by Croatian electric automaker Rimac in 2021. The Mistral, celebrated for its intense driving experience and the iconic W16 powerplant, showcased Bugatti's established brand DNA.



Bugatti's design director, Frank Heyl, emphasized the Mistral's celebration of the outgoing W16 powerplant and the unique thrill it offers drivers. While the shift to electric powertrains is on the horizon, the Mistral allows owners to savor the robust 8.0-liter engine generating 1,578 horsepower with each throttle stab. The move toward electric vehicles reflects a broader industry trend, with several automakers phasing out powerful engines, such as Bentley's W12 and Audi's V10.



Bugatti's transition echoes the broader automotive industry's shift toward electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, acknowledging the preferences of younger drivers for electric models like Tesla and Rivian. Prominent brands like Lamborghini, Bentley, and Mercedes are strategically transforming their lineups to include more electric options. Lamborghini's all-electric Lanzador concept and Bentley's plan to become a fully electric automaker by the end of the decade signify the evolving landscape of high-performance vehicles.



While the industry acknowledges the appeal of powerful gasoline engines, particularly with iconic models like Bentley's W12, the trajectory is increasingly pointing toward electrification. Automakers like Mercedes are still producing sports cars with high-performance engines before transitioning fully to battery electric vehicles by 2030. The emotional connection enthusiasts have with the distinctive sounds of traditional engines contrasts with the impressive acceleration and performance of electric hypercars like the Rimac Nevera.



The auto community is witnessing the retirement of iconic models like Audi's R8, a high-performance, naturally aspirated 10-cylinder supercar. Despite the sentimental attachment and praise for traditional engines, the industry's overarching direction is embracing electric sports cars. As automakers adapt to changing preferences, enthusiasts and experts alike acknowledge the unique experience offered by both traditional and electric vehicles. The success of Bugatti's Mistral highlights the enduring allure of high-performance vehicles, even as the automotive landscape undergoes a profound transformation.

