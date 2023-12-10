China’s president aims to enhance bilateral ties with Vietnam

(MENAFN) Leader Xi Jinping of China is scheduled to visit Vietnam on Tuesday with the aim of enhancing bilateral relations. This comes shortly after diplomatic ties between Washington and Hanoi were upgraded.



China and Vietnam share a common border and have strong economic ties, both being ruled by communist parties. However, President Xi Jinping's upcoming two-day trip marks his first visit to Vietnam in six years.



President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Vietnam closely follows US President Joe Biden's stopover in Hanoi in September. During Biden's visit, he aimed to strengthen support against the growing influence of Beijing in the region.



“From China’s perspective, the visit is to emphasize that it has not lost Vietnam to the rival camp,” Huong Le Thu, Deputy Director of the Asia Program at the International Crisis Group, remarked on the matter.



“For Vietnam, it represents its successful ‘bamboo diplomacy’, in which it is able to maneuver between the competing great powers without being forced to take one side over another,” she informed a French news outlet.



Following an official welcome at the presidential palace on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping will engage in talks with Nguyen Phu Trong, the leader of Vietnam’s ruling communist party.



On Wednesday, a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh is scheduled, followed by meetings with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Vo Van Thuong.

