UN holds emergency meeting over Venezuela's Essequibo referendum

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council held a closed emergency meeting in response to a request from Guyana following Venezuela's recent referendum asserting claims over the Essequibo region, a mineral-rich area that forms a significant part of Guyana. The Security Council did not take immediate action, but diplomats indicated that there was a widespread view among the 15 council members that international law, particularly the UN Charter's requirement to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, must be upheld. The International Court of Justice's orders and its role as an arbiter were also emphasized.



Guyana's Foreign Minister, Hugh Hilton Todd, accused Venezuela of violating the UN Charter by attempting to seize its territory. In the letter requesting the emergency meeting, Todd highlighted the historical arbitration between British Guiana and Venezuela in 1899 and the formal demarcation of their border in a 1905 agreement. He pointed out that Venezuela accepted the boundary for over 60 years until it challenged the 1899 arbitration in 1962. The situation underscores the importance of respecting international law and the decisions of international bodies in resolving territorial disputes.

