Amazon requests to dismiss antitrust lawsuit filed by FTC against e-commerce giant

(MENAFN) Amazon has formally requested a federal judge to dismiss the antitrust lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against the e-commerce giant. Amazon's response, submitted in a federal court in Washington state, argues that the FTC's allegations target common retail practices that actually benefit consumers. The FTC's complaint, filed in September and joined by 17 states, accuses Amazon of engaging in anti-competitive practices by discouraging third-party sellers from offering lower prices on non-Amazon platforms. It also alleges that Amazon buried listings with lower prices on other sites, charged higher fees to merchants, and maintained seller dependence on its services.



In its defense, Amazon contends that the practices criticized by the FTC, such as promptly matching rivals' discounts and featuring competitively priced deals, are in the best interest of consumers and represent healthy competition. The company rejects the notion that it conditions Prime eligibility on sellers using its fulfillment service, arguing that these practices are essential for providing efficient delivery services to Prime subscribers. Amazon's filing is part of an ongoing legal battle where the company seeks to counter the allegations of anticompetitive behavior and highlight the consumer benefits it claims to provide through its retail practices.

