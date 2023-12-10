Southwest Airlines flight attendants votes against contract offer following 5 years of negotiations

(MENAFN) Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines have voted against a contract offer that was reached by negotiators for the airline and the Transport Workers Union Local 556. The proposal was voted down by a margin of 64 percent to 36 percent, following five years of negotiations during which flight crews did not receive pay raises. The union's president, Lyn Montgomery, expressed disappointment with the outcome and stated that they would go back to the table to negotiate an agreement that meets the needs of the hardworking flight attendants. The rejected offer was positioned to provide Southwest flight attendants with industry-leading pay, 16 percent above their counterparts at Delta Air Lines.



Southwest Airlines expressed disappointment with the vote outcome and mentioned that the agreement, which was not ratified, was considered industry-leading. The airline stated that it would await information about the next steps from the union and the National Mediation Board, which has been involved in the negotiations. Southwest is also engaged in negotiations with pilots, who have sought federal mediators' permission for a 30-day countdown to a potential strike. Pilots at American Airlines and United Airlines are also in talks over new contracts, reflecting broader discussions within the airline industry about fair compensation for workers who played crucial roles during the pandemic and are now seeking higher pay as carriers return to profitability.

MENAFN10122023000045015682ID1107566033