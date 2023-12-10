Indiana Secretary of State appeals ruling on party affiliation law for candidates

(MENAFN) The Indiana secretary of state is appealing a recent ruling that deemed a law outlining voting requirements for a candidate's party affiliation as unconstitutional. The appeal, filed with the Indiana Supreme Court, challenges a decision that granted an injunction to John Rust, a U.S. Senate hopeful running as a Republican. Rust, the former chair of Rose Acre Farms, filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Diego Morales, the Indiana Election Commission, and Jackson County Republican Party Chair Amanda Lowery, challenging the law's constitutionality.



The law under scrutiny requires a candidate's past two primary elections to align with their party affiliation or receive approval from a county party chair. Rust argues that this statute is "unconstitutionally vague and overly broad" and should be struck down. The recent ruling provided Rust with a legal pathway to secure a spot on the ballot despite voting in different party primaries in past elections.



Rust's voting history includes participating as a Republican in the 2016 primary but casting a Democratic vote in 2012. He abstained from the 2020 Republican primary due to the pandemic and a lack of competitive races in Jackson County. Rust contends that the law unfairly prevents qualified candidates who recently moved to Indiana or changed political affiliations from running for office. The legal battle reflects broader debates about election laws and their impact on candidates' eligibility based on party affiliation.

