EU achieves breakthrough by finalizing world's first comprehensive AI rules

(MENAFN) European Union negotiators achieved a significant breakthrough on Friday by finalizing the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) rules. The deal, known as the Artificial Intelligence Act, emerged after intense negotiations between the European Parliament and representatives from the EU's 27 member states. The agreement covers various contentious issues, including generative AI and the use of face recognition surveillance by law enforcement. European Commissioner Thierry Breton announced the deal on social media, highlighting the EU's pioneering role in establishing clear regulations for AI use.



The negotiations involved extended closed-door sessions, with the initial meeting lasting an impressive 22 hours. The resulting tentative political agreement sets the stage for legal oversight of AI technology, a development that has the potential to reshape daily life while raising concerns about potential risks. Despite the milestone, civil society groups expressed a cautious response, emphasizing the need for additional technical details that will be refined in the coming weeks. Some critics argued that the agreement falls short in adequately safeguarding individuals from potential harm caused by AI systems. The next steps involve further technical work and the resolution of critical details within the AI Act.

