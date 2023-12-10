Court documents reveal removing animals from Natural Bridge Zoo for investigation

(MENAFN) More than 100 animals, both living and deceased, have been removed from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County, western Virginia, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to court documents. The Attorney General's office, led by Jason Miyares, is conducting the investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. The warrants executed on Wednesday revealed that 89 living animals, including lemurs, macaws, pythons, and llamas, were seized, along with 28 deceased animals. The investigation is related to concerns about the care and alleged cruelty to the animals.



While one of the euthanized animals was a tiger, other live animals were transported away in crates and carriers. The zoo, which has already closed for the winter, has yet to respond to the developments. The Attorney General's Animal Law Unit is supporting and prosecuting the case, and due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, further comments have been withheld. The zoo's owner's attorney has questioned the probe, expressing intentions to challenge any permanent seizure of the animals, citing constitutional concerns.

