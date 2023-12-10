UN Secretary-General urges for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.



Addressing the Doha Forum in Qatar, Guterres expressed criticism for the "resounding silence" of the UN Security Council regarding the conflict in Gaza.



“The horrific attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, followed by the relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza were met by a resounding silence from the Council. After more than one month, the Council finally passed the resolution, which I welcome,” he stated.



“The delay comes at a cost, the Council's authority and credibility were severely undermined and the resolution is not being implemented,” he further mentioned.



Guterres emphasized that “there is no effective protection of civilians in Gaza.”



“The number of civilian casualties in Gaza in such a short period is totally unprecedented,” he declared, pointing out that “the health care system is collapsing.”



The UN head anticipated “public order to completely break down soon and then even a worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt.”



Guterres urged the UN Security Council “to press to avert the humanitarian catastrophe.”



He also restated his “appeal for a humanitarian cease-fire to be declared.”



“Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it but that does not make it less necessary, so I can promise I will not give up,” he also said.

