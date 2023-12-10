Survey reveals 70 percent of Middle East executives express desire to achieve sustainability

(MENAFN) In a survey conducted by Bain & Company, it was revealed that approximately 70 percent of corporate executives in the Middle East express an ambition and desire to achieve sustainability. The survey involved around 100 CEOs from companies in the region. Wissam Yassin, a Partner at Bain & Company, shared the survey results during an interview with "Eqtisad Sky News Arabia" on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference of the Parties.



Yassin highlighted a significant gap between corporate ambitions for sustainability and the actual progress being made, noting that only about 3 percent of executives believe they are on the right path to achieving sustainability. He emphasized the urgent need to transform these aspirations into tangible initiatives on the ground, including the adoption of renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, exploring the use of carbon credits, and other sustainable practices.



According to Yassin, addressing climate change and attaining climate neutrality will represent the largest technological and economic transformation in human history, requiring approximately $200 trillion in investments by 2050. He sees this challenge as a genuine opportunity for companies to capitalize on. Yassin stressed the importance of fostering innovation and creating new solutions, emphasizing that existing approaches may fall short in achieving climate neutrality.

