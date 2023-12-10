British unions rally against minimum service law

(MENAFN) British unions have rallied against a recently implemented law mandating a minimum level of service in key sectors during strikes. The Trade Union Congress (TUC), the British Trade Union Congress, organized an emergency conference that brought together numerous union organizations in the UK. Union leaders expressed their resolve to challenge what they deem a "malicious, useless, and inapplicable" law.



Paul Nowak, the general secretary of TUC, conveyed a strong message to the Conservative government, stating, "If you don't want to strike, you know what to do. Pay us well, treat us well, invest in our public services." The emergency conference served as a platform for unions to voice their opposition to the law, emphasizing its perceived infringement on the right to strike.



The British government, led by Rishi Sunak, announced the enforcement of the minimum service level on Friday in sectors such as the railway, border police, and ambulance services. The approval of the minimum service law in July drew criticism from unions, who view it as an attack on workers' rights to strike. The implementation comes at a time when the UK has experienced a series of social movements over the past year, spanning healthcare, transportation, and education sectors, with a collective goal of securing salary increases and improving working conditions.

