Israel’s warplanes demolish water supply lines in southern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli warplanes targeted and destroyed water supply lines in the southern Gaza Strip cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, along with the connecting roads, in a heavy bombing campaign.



Witnesses reported that Israeli fighters deliberately bombed the water supply pipes linking Khan Younis to Rafah, aiming to disrupt water access in the region. Simultaneously, the Israeli army conducted intense airstrikes on a key road connecting the two cities, causing complete destruction.



This aggressive military action is part of Israel's efforts to tighten its siege on Khan Younis, involving the deliberate disruption of water supplies and hindering the arrival of aid and food to the city.



The correspondent from a Turkish news agency highlighted the worsening conditions in Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians, fleeing the northern Gaza Strip due to heightened Israeli attacks, have sought refuge.



Notably, last month, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for Khan Younis residents before launching a ground military operation, including a 24-hour aerial bombardment that resulted in numerous casualties.



As a consequence, Khan Younis, with a current population of approximately 600,000 people, has become the most populous city in the Gaza Strip, exacerbated by the influx of displaced individuals escaping the intensified Israeli military actions in the region.

