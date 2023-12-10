Emirates Council for Overseas Investors emphasizes distinctive nature of COP28 Conference

(MENAFN) Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Overseas Investors, emphasized the distinctive nature of the COP28 (Conference of the Parties) and its notable effectiveness and comprehensiveness. He highlighted the conference's unique character, marked by the announcement of several significant decisions and policies. Al-Jarwan anticipates that the upcoming days will witness the adoption of new historic decisions, with a particular focus on addressing the vulnerabilities of societies most at risk from the impacts of climate change.



Speaking exclusively to the "Eqtisad Sky News Arabia" website, Al-Jarwan noted the continuous stream of surprises, new agreements, and substantial pledges, creating an atmosphere of dynamic engagement. From the conference's inception, the UAE leadership has set high expectations, striving for a conference that stands out not only in form but also in content and tangible results.



Al-Jarwan underscored the substantial increase in participation in COP28 compared to its predecessor, COP26 in Glasgow. The number of participants has tripled, reflecting a robust engagement and commitment to addressing climate-related challenges. The current participation in the United Arab Emirates for COP28 is approximately four times the number of participants in COP25, underscoring the growing global interest and participation in the ongoing discussions and agreements at the conference.



The Secretary-General's remarks shed light on the significance of COP28 as a platform for meaningful and impactful decisions in the realm of climate action, with a focus on inclusivity and addressing the concerns of vulnerable communities facing the adverse effects of climate change.

