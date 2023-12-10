French teenagers get convicted over educator beheading

(MENAFN) In a case that sent shockwaves through France, six teenagers have been convicted for their involvement in the brutal murder of French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020. Paty, a history and geography teacher, was tragically beheaded near his school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee who took offense to Paty's depiction of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on free speech.



The closed-doors trial in a juvenile court concluded with the sentencing of the six teens on Friday. Five of them, aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the murder, were found guilty of criminal conspiracy with the intent to cause violence. Their role involved assisting the killer in identifying Paty, contributing to the tragic chain of events that unfolded on that fateful day.



A particularly significant aspect of the trial involved a 13-year-old female student who was found guilty of making false statements. Initially, she claimed that Paty had instructed Muslim students to identify themselves before the lesson. However, it later emerged that she was not present in the classroom, and Paty had actually informed Muslim students that they could leave if they did not wish to witness the offensive images.



Despite the gravity of the charges, none of the six teenagers will serve jail time. The female student received an 18-month suspended sentence, while four others were handed suspended sentences ranging from 14 to 18 months. One teen received a six-month prison sentence, but he has the option to serve it at home wearing an electronic monitor.



