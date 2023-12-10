US deals with fiscal dysfunction, debt crisis

(MENAFN) The United States finds itself entrenched in a new episode of the debt ceiling debate, reaching unprecedented levels of fiscal dysfunction. This tumultuous period is underscored by Fitch's decision to lower the country's sovereign credit rating, further exacerbating concerns. The looming risk of a government shutdown only adds to the prevailing uncertainty.



Compounding these challenges is the reality that the federal government is navigating a sea of deficits and accumulating debt, with projections indicating deficits approaching 6 percent of GDP in the coming years. This trajectory is expected to propel government debt to 115 percent of GDP over the next decade, surpassing the peak observed post-World War II.



The substantial deficit and mounting indebtedness pose significant risks to the economy. Conservative estimates suggest that the Treasury may need to undertake debt issuances amounting to USD20 trillion in the next decade. Market traders are grappling with the implications of such a colossal volume of Treasury bond offerings, leading to a pivotal question: "Who will buy this enormous amount of debt?"



This question is frequently accompanied by two additional inquiries: What constitutes an unsustainable level of debt? And what would a comprehensive crisis in the U.S. Treasury market look like? Drawing parallels with the British government bond crisis last year raises the specter of a similar, or potentially more enduring, scenario unfolding in the United States.



Against this backdrop, Treasury yields have experienced significant fluctuations over the past year. The Federal Reserve's policy stance, advocating for prolonged higher interest rates, coupled with growing concerns about financial sustainability, has contributed to a sharp rise in yields on 10-year Treasury bonds, peaking at 5 percent in October. Recent developments, including a more balanced Fed rhetoric and moderated inflation readings, have seen yields retreat to the mid-4 percent range. The evolving fiscal landscape in the United States remains a critical focal point, as policymakers grapple with the intricacies of debt management and economic stability.

MENAFN10122023000045015682ID1107565993