EU legalizes AI

(MENAFN) In a historic move, the European Union (EU) has unveiled its first-ever legislative package designed to regulate the production and use of artificial intelligence (AI). The landmark AI Act, presented on Friday, adopts a "risk-based approach" to address the multifaceted challenges posed by AI technology, with a primary focus on restricting aspects considered to be of greatest danger to society.



The legislation introduces transparency requirements for all general-purpose AI models, imposing more stringent measures on larger and more powerful models deemed to present "systemic risks to the Union," as outlined by MEP Dragos Tudorache, one of the lead negotiators. Notably, the concept of "high-risk" uses of AI is defined in the legislation, encompassing applications that could potentially harm health, safety, fundamental rights, the environment, democracy, and the rule of law. Specific sectors, including insurance, banking, and election- and voting-related systems, are identified as requiring rigorous safety testing before public deployment.



Under the new legislation, citizens are empowered to file complaints seeking explanations regarding instances where an AI system's decision has impacted their rights and lives. The comprehensive package also mandates that creators of deepfake generators, large language models, and other AI creation engines label their work as AI-generated. Additionally, the legislation aims to safeguard copyright holders from unauthorized use of their work by AI systems.



The regulatory framework takes a firm stance on ethical considerations, prohibiting the use of biometric systems that employ "sensitive characteristics" such as race and sexual orientation for identification purposes. Indiscriminate scraping of faces from online databases or image repositories is also banned. Furthermore, the legislation explicitly prohibits social credit scoring, systems manipulating human behavior to circumvent free will, and the use of emotion recognition by employers or educational institutions.



