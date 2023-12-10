Poll shows merely half of young American adults think Holocaust has happened

(MENAFN) A recent Economist/YouGov poll has unveiled a concerning trend among young adults in the United States, with half of those under 30 either believing that the Holocaust is a myth or expressing uncertainty about its occurrence. The survey, released on Friday, indicates that one in five Americans aged 18 to 29 agree with the statement that "the Holocaust is a myth," while 23 percent believe that it has been exaggerated. An additional 30 percent are unsure, underscoring a significant lack of awareness or understanding among this demographic.



Overall, the poll highlights that 7 percent of Americans across all age groups deny the reality of the Holocaust, while 16 percent express varying levels of doubt. Notably, the generational divide is stark, with only 2 percent of respondents between the ages of 45 and 64 and less than 1 percent of those aged 65 and older denying the Holocaust. The issue also reveals racial disparities, as Holocaust denial and doubts are more than twice as high among Blacks and Hispanics compared to Whites. While 13 percent of Blacks and 12 percent of Hispanics consider the Jewish genocide a myth, only 5 percent of Whites share this belief.



The poll's findings have sparked reactions from various quarters, with United States Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, expressing concern. Daines argues that the poll results should not come as a surprise, pointing to recent congressional testimony where presidents of three elite universities declined to affirm that calling for a Jewish genocide would violate their codes of conduct. He emphasizes the importance of holding educators accountable to prevent the recurrence of such historical denial, stating, "The Holocaust plumbed the depths of evil and should never be allowed to happen again."



This article delves into the implications of the poll results, exploring the potential factors contributing to Holocaust denial among young adults and the broader societal implications of historical misinformation. It also examines the calls for accountability and education to combat the disturbing trend and ensure a collective commitment to acknowledging and preventing such atrocities in the future.



MENAFN10122023000045015687ID1107565991