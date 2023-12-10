Azerbaijan Plays Important Role In Diversifying Gas Supplies To Southeast Europe - Bulgarian President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10. Azerbaijan plays an
important role in diversifying gas supplies to Southeast Europe,
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told reporters, Trend reports.
He spoke after the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria
gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.
"We highly appreciate your role," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN10122023000187011040ID1107565957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.