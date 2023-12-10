               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Plays Important Role In Diversifying Gas Supplies To Southeast Europe - Bulgarian President


12/10/2023 6:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10. Azerbaijan plays an important role in diversifying gas supplies to Southeast Europe, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told reporters, Trend reports.

He spoke after the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.

"We highly appreciate your role," he said.

Will be updated

