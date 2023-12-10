Kuwait Interior Ministry To Examine Expatriates' Online Driving Permits Only

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has directed the General Department of Traffic to solely examine electronic driving licenses for expatriates in the country effective today.

The MoI affirmed in a statement released on Sunday that these permits are granted electronically via the ministry website and the government common application, Sahel.

An eligible applicant, who meets the set terms and relevant regulations, will be initially granted the permit electronically, the statement said, clarifying that a freshly released license is activated in the MoI documents in the app "Hawyati," the e-identification.

A resident of Kuwait can check validity of the permit via this application that shows a green mark to affirm its validation or a red one that signals its expiry. In this case, the applicant should renew it via Sahel or withdraw it in line with the traffic laws and check with the traffic department.

Clarifying further, the MoI statement said expatriates, when traveling abroad, must use the driving permits issued in their home country.

It affirmed maintaining the approach to cut red tape and minimize bureaucratic transactions. (end)

hmd









MENAFN10122023000071011013ID1107565956